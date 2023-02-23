Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Amada Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Amada Company Profile

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

