AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

Shares of AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

AMAYA Global Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

AMAYA Global Company Profile

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

