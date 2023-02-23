AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

Shares of AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
AMAYA Global Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.
AMAYA Global Company Profile
AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMAYA Global (AYAG)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for AMAYA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAYA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.