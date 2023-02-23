Amaze World (AMZE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.76 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Amaze World has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003072 BTC on exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $38.76 million and $24,594.73 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00428192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.86 or 0.28364227 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

