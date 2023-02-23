American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.49-$9.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
American Tower Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $199.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Tower
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
See Also
