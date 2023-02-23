American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 773,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,146. The firm has a market cap of $828.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $53,854.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $59,159.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 646,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American Well by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Well by 543.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

