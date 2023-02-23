American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.74.

American Well Trading Down 13.5 %

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,464. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $862.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,387,000 after acquiring an additional 735,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

