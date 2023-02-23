American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.25. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Well shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 1,022,024 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $67,391.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,431,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,967.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Well Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Well by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Well by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 5.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of American Well by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Well by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.71.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.