Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Cut by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.08. 707,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

