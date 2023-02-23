Amp (AMP) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Amp has a total market cap of $231.56 million and $89.19 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
