Amp (AMP) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Amp has a total market cap of $231.56 million and $89.19 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Amp Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

