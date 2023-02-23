Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.11

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

AMFPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplifon from €29.00 ($30.85) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Amplifon from €30.00 ($31.91) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

