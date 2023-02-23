Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,161,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $161,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.26. The stock had a trading volume of 895,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,333. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

