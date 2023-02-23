Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kadant Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KAI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE KAI opened at $214.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.98 and its 200 day moving average is $185.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

