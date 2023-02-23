Analysts Set Expectations for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.2 %
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.
Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
