Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bellway (BWY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bellway (LON: BWY):

2/13/2023 – Bellway had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,860 ($34.44) price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Bellway had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,554 ($42.80) to GBX 2,573 ($30.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.13) price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,660 ($32.03) price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($31.79) to GBX 2,700 ($32.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Bellway Trading Up 0.8 %

Bellway stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,167 ($26.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,821. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,082.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,005.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($18.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,983 ($35.92).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

