Analyzing Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 20.98% 15.39% 1.00% Triumph Financial 20.33% 9.59% 1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and Triumph Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.54 $8.94 million $1.91 7.59 Triumph Financial $503.31 million 2.83 $102.31 million $3.96 15.58

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Financial and Triumph Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

Triumph Financial has a consensus price target of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Triumph Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Triumph Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Peoples Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.