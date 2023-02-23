AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,537. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.