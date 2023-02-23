ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$507.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.92 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.34-$8.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.55.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.78. 533,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.83.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Articles

