ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.34-8.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.242-2.322 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.34-$8.86 EPS.

ANSYS Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of ANSS traded up $27.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.66. 975,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in ANSYS by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

