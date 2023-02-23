Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 523,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 105,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.