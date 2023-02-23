Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of APLS opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

