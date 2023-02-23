Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.88 EPS.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of APLS opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
