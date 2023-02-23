Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 177.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %

APLS stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

