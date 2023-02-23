Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $139.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 1750065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Insider Activity

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,088,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,582,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

