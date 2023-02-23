Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $80.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

