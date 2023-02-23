AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATR stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

