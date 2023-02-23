ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Issues Earnings Results

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

