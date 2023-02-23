Arcblock Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.92 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $279,735.46 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

