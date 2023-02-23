ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.
MT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.0 %
ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 961,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,932. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
