Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

