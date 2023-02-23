argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $475.00 at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.
argenx Price Performance
Shares of ARGX opened at $366.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.73. argenx has a one year low of $256.44 and a one year high of $407.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.81.
About argenx
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
