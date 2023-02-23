Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 244,329 Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 244,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPCM. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sound Point Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ SPCM opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

About Sound Point Acquisition Corp I

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.