Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 410,369 Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 410,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.94% of Black Spade Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

BSAQ opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

