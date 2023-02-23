Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $401,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,508,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAO opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.