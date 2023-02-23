Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases 275,000 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.28% of Forum Merger IV worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Merger IV by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

FMIV stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Forum Merger IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Forum Merger IV Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

