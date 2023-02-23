Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 677,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 22.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

MTAL stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Metals Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Metals Acquisition Profile

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

