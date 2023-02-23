Aristeia Capital LLC Raises Stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,221 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

