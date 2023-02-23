Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $4.89 Million Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ahren Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Ahren Acquisition by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AHRN stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.36.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.