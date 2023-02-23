Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $984,000 Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 254,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,155 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.