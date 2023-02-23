Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.72% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 39.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Up 0.4 %

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.