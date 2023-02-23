Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 0.6%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 3,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 71,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

