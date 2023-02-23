ASD Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.06 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $38.64 million and $4.06 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00043593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00216846 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,829.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06049737 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,135,786.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

