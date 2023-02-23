ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,727,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $88,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ASE Technology by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

About ASE Technology

ASX stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.