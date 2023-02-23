Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

