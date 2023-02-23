Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.