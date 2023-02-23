AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.75 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86). Approximately 81,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 101,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.82).

AssetCo Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £94.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

