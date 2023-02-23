AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of AMK opened at $26.76 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
