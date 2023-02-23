AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AMK opened at $26.76 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

