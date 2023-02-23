AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AssetMark Financial traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 84859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

