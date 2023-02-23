Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Down 6.9%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading Down 6.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
ATRESMEDIA Corporacion de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. The firm operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Others. The Television segment specializes in TV broadcasting through its network of channels, such as Antena 3, Neox, Nova, Atresseries, and LaSexta.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (ATVDY)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.