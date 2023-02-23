Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.98-7.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.36-5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,237. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.71. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

