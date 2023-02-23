AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,909,769.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.85. 728,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,361. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

