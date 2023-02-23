AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,909,769.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation Price Performance
AN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.85. 728,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,361. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.