AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $88,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 211.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,567.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,438.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,360.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

